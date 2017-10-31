Time to weave technology intotextiles to reclaim lost markets

LAHORE: Both the government and the textile players are blaming each other for the export debacle that Pakistan suffered in recent years. The government accuses textile millers of not upgrading technology, while millers say government policies have increased cost of doing business.

Both are partially right as without a doubt about 70 percent of the national textile industry, which is located in Punjab, is operating at a 40 percent higher energy cost compared to other three provinces. This certainly has affected their competitiveness not only in foreign markets but within the country as well. Around 150 spinning or weaving units across the country have closed down. The percentage of mills closed in Punjab is almost the same as its share in the industry at national level. This means that the power or energy is not the main issue otherwise industries in other provinces would not have closed.

The experts say that the closed units are unlikely to revive because they were inefficient and operating on obsolete technology. This gives credence to governments’ stance that exports declined because of failure to upgrade technology. The failure of the industry to upgrade technology is supported by the data compiled by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on investment in technology by Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and China during 2006-15. China during this decade imported 55.7 million modern spindles and 465000 shuttle-less looms; India added 25 million spindles and 78600 shuttle-less looms; Bangladesh installed 4.29 million spindles and 42900 shuttle-less looms, while Pakistan added only 2.95 million spindles and 7300 shuttle less looms.

During 2006-15 China’s increased purchase of spinning spindles accounted for 63 percent of the total investment in this sector, India’s share was 28 percent, Bangladesh 5 percent and Pakistan only 3 percent. In weaving, China added 78 percent of the total shuttle-less looms added globally during 2006-15, while India added 13 percent, Bangladesh 7 percent and Pakistan only 1 percent.

This is the investment scenario of first decade after the annulment of textile quotas. One can understand that the textile sector did not invest much during the tenure of this regime. But what was stopping them from investing during 2006-13 when the going was good and the textiles jumped from $9 billion to $13.8 billion. It is worth noting that during that period the commodity rates particularly that of cotton more than doubled. The increase in exports was only due to high price of cotton. Otherwise the exports declined in terms of quantity. Had the industry upgraded its technology when it was in boom the story would have been altogether different?

The export decline is mainly because of under investment in technology. If we take a look at our export markets when the going was good we will find that China and Bangladesh were the major buyers of our yarn. It was because our yarn was cheaper. The new technology made them competitive because we were making yarn from inefficient technology, while they produced yarn from machines that consumed 60 percent less power, employed only one-third of the labour force of same-spindle-size mills and the machines were faster.

We might have kept that edge had we deployed the same technology. Spinning in the current scenario is a dying industry in Pakistan. Only those mills would survive that upgraded their technology. The closed mills are junk and are being disposed in the junk market.

Pakistan excelled in bed-wear exports at the start of century on the strength of its better machines. No country in the world was able to compete with Pakistani bed-linen. So good was our merchandise that even European Union slapped anti-dumping duties on it. Now it is no more a free ride as both Bangladesh and India are encroaching on our bed-wear market after acquiring new technology. The number of top class shuttle-less looms in Pakistan is less than 1/4th the looms installed in Bangladesh. India and China are far ahead of Pakistan both in quantity of looms installed and the technology used.

Pakistan’s share in global textile market has been constantly falling since 2008. It has sharply declined in last five years. It has come down to 1.7 percent now compared to 2.2 percent in 2010-11.

During this period India ’increased its global textile trade share from 4.2 percent to 4.9 percent, Bangladesh from 2.9 percent to 4.2 percent and Vietnam from 2.3 percent to 4.2 percent. If our textile industry didn’t shape up now in terms of technology then it would be forced by its competitors to ship out of the markets it once ruled.