Cities in chaos

At various seminars held recently in Karachi, Lahore and other cities, the flaws with our city planning have been brought forward by experts in various fields. In Karachi, specialists speaking at a seminar last week noted that the city’s heritage was in acute danger and that steps were needed to preserve it by creating awareness among people and keeping in mind that preserving heritage was a part of retaining cultural identity. It was also noted that modernity and conservation need to go together as had happened in other cities around the world including London. The problem faced by Karachi is similar to those that have come up in Lahore most recently in the context of the Orange Line project which is now awaiting judgment by the Supreme Court. The question of developing cities and retaining their historical character is a difficult one which needs to be handled with sensitivity and knowledge. The questions put up in Karachi and Lahore also of course apply to our other major cities such as Faisalabad, Rawalpindi or Hyderabad. Architects, in particular, need to keep context in mind when designing new buildings or when infrastructure is put up.

The threat posed by environmental degradation and climate change also links in to this. As environmentalists have pointed out, the death of 1500 people in Karachi in the summer of 2015 was a warning of the dangers that lay ahead. There are various ways in which the increasing load of population on major urban centres can be eased. For this we need a cohesive policy. Developing areas which lie outside city limits so that their residents can find opportunities there rather than being forced to move into big cities is one way to go forward. No doubt many other solutions are possible. The crucial need is to unite planning with all the environmental and conservation elements that go alongside it and ensure city planners are conscious of the individual identity of each city and how it can be retained while continuing to provide the transport and road facilities that growing populations will naturally need. This is a challenge for most of our planners. But keeping culture and historical buildings intact must be a priority so that we do not lose contact with our past.