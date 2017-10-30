Random thoughts: When the judgment comes

The Day of Reckoning is usually referred to as the Day of Judgment or the Day of Resurrection. In the Holy Quran, it is also referred to as “that day”: the day when everyone will be raised again and their deeds – whether wrong or right – will be presented by the angels, Munkar and Nakir. All deeds – both big and small – will be written in their registers. People will be ashamed of their wrongdoings and hide their faces in shame. The Almighty has ordered us to follow the Divine edicts or face an exemplary punishment.

In Surah Momin (40:16-8, 21), the Almighty has warned us about the severity of the Day of Judgment: “The Day when all will be called forth. Not a single thing concerning them is hidden from Allah...every soul will be requited for what it earned…Warn them of the Day that is ever drawing near…. No intimate friend nor intercessor will the wrongdoers have”. In 2:196, it says: “Guard against violating the Divine edicts and be mindful that Allah is severe in chastisement”.

The signs of decadence of the nation and the country have also been described by the Almighty in 17:16: “When We decide to destroy a town (and people), We command the affluent among them, whereupon they commit sins in it, then the degree of chastisement becomes due against them and thereafter we destroy them utterly”. In 6:123, the Almighty says that “we have appointed the leaders of the wicked ones in every land to weave their plots, but in truth they plot only to their own harm, without even realizing it”.

Here are some edicts that seem to fit our present-day rulers and the questions they raise regarding their dismissal. In 7:10, we are reminded that “we assumedly established you in the earth and arranged for your livelihood in it. Little do you thank”. In 42:48, it is stated that: “Indeed, when We give a man a taste of Our mercy, he exults in it. But if any misfortune afflicts them on account of their deeds, man is utterly ungrateful”.

About this ingratitude, the Almighty says: “And who gave you all that you asked Him for? Were you to count the favours of Allah you would never be able to encompass them. Verily, man is highly unjust, exceedingly ungrateful”. “You must shun disobeying Allah as He is watchful over everything” (33:55).

In numerous places in the Quran, we have been warned to desist from sinning, committing wrongdoings and violating the rights of people. “Oh Prophet, you can warn only him who follows the admonition and fears Merciful Allah without seeing Him. Give such a one good tidings of forgiveness and a generous award” (36:11). “He who fears to stand before the Almighty Allah and restrained himself from evil desires, most surely his abode shall be Jannah” (79:40). “…Only those endowed with understanding take heed” (39:9).

“Say, O Prophet, the most compassionate Lord grants respite to those who stray into error, until they behold what they had be threatened with, either Allah’s chastisement (in this world) or on the Day of Accountability” (19:75). “Did you not see those who have exchanged Allah’s favour with ingratitude to Him, causing their people to be cast in the abode of utter perdition – hell is where they shall roast. How wretched a place to settle in” (28:29). “Do not think Allah is heedless of the evil deeds in which the evildoers are engaged. He is merely granting them respite until a Day when their eyes shall continue to stare in horror, when they shall keep pressing ahead in haste, their heads lifted up, their gaze directed forward, unable to look away from what they behold, their hearts utterly void. O Muhammad, warn mankind of the Day when a severe chastisement shall overtake them and the wrong-doers will say: ‘Our Lord, grant us respite for a short while; we shall respond to Your call and will follow Your Messengers’. But they clearly be told: ‘Are you not the same who swore earlier that they shall never suffer decline?’ You said so even though you had lived in the dwellings of those who had wronged themselves by sinning and you were aware how We dealt with them and We had even explained to you all this by giving examples” (14:42-45). There are many more such reminders in the Holy Quran.

Owing to their many despicable deeds, those who are in power have faced disgrace and disrespect. Let’s all read or listen to the message of Allah in a language we understand. Let’s read about the lives of Hazrat Omar (RA) and Hazrat Umar bin Abdul Aziz (RA) and learn. Are our rulers bothered by or doing something about the millions of people who are languishing in deplorable conditions with insufficient food and without clean drinking water, jobs, medical care, schools and, very often, no home to live in?

The above-mentioned verses are applicable to the current situation prevailing in our country. The Almighty showered His blessings on our rulers. But they ignored the bounties given to them and became haughty instead of being humble and thankful. They surrounded themselves with sycophants and showered on them limitless favours. As a result, they lost the ability to choose good people for the right places. Their statements and policies became meaningless. They amassed huge fortunes and became multi-millionaires even though they belonged to middle-class backgrounds. Their sons and daughters became equally haughty and often made a laughing stock of themselves and disregarded all norms. Each ruler, in turn, extracted the most benefits with little regard for the good of the people and ended up in disgrace or ignominy. Let’s hope that our current leaders see the light and decide to fight a legal battle rather than a war that is based on slander, abuse and baseless accusations.

Email: [email protected]