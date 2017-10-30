Mon October 30, 2017
October 30, 2017

Crime rises

The crime graph in the country has been recording an increase for the last few years, particularly crimes against women and children. This situation must be tackled before it is too late. A multipronged strategy should be evolved.

The public, should be educated and told to respect the sanctity of life and individual liberty. The police force too needs to be educated to handle the situation intelligently.

M Hamza (Karachi) 

