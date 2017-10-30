Land issues

Perhaps Karachi is the dreamland for land grabbers where they are occupying the precious government and public land with the help of fake and fictitious documents. People are at the mercy of land grabbers and cannot get their property back from them. Many of them are eventually forced to sell the property to these land grabbers at cheap rates.

No officer of the KDA can dare to register an FIR against these professional land grabbers. The relevant authorities must look into the matter and play an effective role in curbing, controlling and eliminating this menace that threatens peace.

Muhammad Qasim (Karachi)