Mon October 30, 2017
October 30, 2017

Traffic woes

Karachi is the biggest city in Pakistan and also one of the most thickly populated cities in the world. However, the traffic situation in the city is deplorable. The ever increasing rush of heavy traffic on roads is resulting in heavy loss of human life. Traffic in Karachi is now beyond control. Untrained drivers drive recklessly. This is due to lack of civic sense in the citizens. Traffic jams, road quarrels and damage of public property are also a result of this problem.

The terrible condition of roads makes travelling an even greater problem. Keeping these things in view, the Traffic Engineering Bureau is trying to take necessary measures which can help deal with this serious problem. Underpasses and new roads are being built. All these efforts will surely bring visible changes.

Zobia Siddiqui (Karachi)

