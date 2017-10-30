Schools under scrutiny

By launching education departments’ Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU), the KP government took a positive step in the right direction. Through IMU, all departments of every school are closely monitored. Persistent problems like teachers’ absenteeism are tackled in an efficient manner. Officials from the IMU also visit every school twice or thrice a month.

They ask about absenteeism of teachers and about school facilities like water, electricity, boundary walls and toilets. While it is a good sign that the authorities are keen to keep a check on school facilities, the authorities should also find out about the academic progress of students. Can the KP government bring government schools at par with private schools? Can government schools produce magnificent results? A lot of work is needed to be done to uplift the standard of education at government schools.

Tariq Nawaz (Mardan)