Saving the economy

To repair the bleeding external sector, crucial exchange reforms are unavoidable. The most simple and effective remedy is revoking the Economic Reforms Order Act 1992. Individuals should not be allowed to maintain foreign currency accounts with commercial banks and exchange firms/money changers should work under heightened surveillance of the State Bank. All these avenues have become a legitimate and illegitimate source of flight of capital from the country.

Increase in imposition of regulatory duty and increase in cash margin are not going to dampen the demand for foreign goods. It may even result in increased smuggling and cause decrease in government taxes. One however doubts that the government will take tough corrective measures. Such measures mean hurting the rich and the elite class and it seems that rulers will be reluctant to annoy this segment.

Erum A Baig (Karachi)