Combating smog

Last year, smog in Pakistan created a lot of difficulties for residents. For this year, the government has to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident. The burning of agriculture waste cannot be the only reason behind smog. Smog is actually a mixture of fog and pollution in the atmosphere. In our country, industrial smoke is one of chief contributors of smog. The same problem was also faced by China which came with effective policies to tackle the situation. Our country needs to do the same.

The country has to adopt preventive measures to control emission from coal combustion. Burning of polythene bags also create toxic pollution. Laws that restrict burning garbage in the open must be strictly enforced so that violators can be punished. It is the responsibility of the government to take necessary steps to combat smog.

Engr Riaz Akbar (Wah Cantt)