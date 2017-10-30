Not for everyone

This refers to the news report ‘PR reserves 28 luxurious saloons’ (Oct 28). According to the news report, “as many as 28 luxury saloon coaches of Pakistan Railways have been allocated for travel of VIPs across the country. Two highly luxurious coaches have been allocated for the prime minister, while five have been allocated for the railways minister, sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.” How can a developing country afford such extravagance to pamper its VIPs? Eighty four percent of the country’s population does not have an access to clean drinking water. Shouldn’t the money that has been allotted for these luxury coaches have been better spent on the 170 million unfortunate Pakistanis instead?

Some of these luxury saloon coaches have been allotted to officials of the railways. It is presumed that these officials will be using these coaches to inspect railway facilities in their respective regions. If that is the case, wouldn’t it be better for them to travel by regular trains to find out about the service being provided to the common man. To avoid any outcry from the public, the article mentions that these luxury coaches would be available for hire. One wonders who these people would be, because only someone rich could afford to hire these. This is a clear example of taxpayers’ money being spent to provide benefits to the rich and famous, because no one from even the middle class could afford getting luxury saloon coaches on rent.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos (Islamabad)