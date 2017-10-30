Mon October 30, 2017
October 30, 2017

Us vs them

Following the public outcry against Hollywood’s mogul and sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, campaigns like #MeToo were launched so that women can speak out against gender discrimination and harassment. Many celebrities also came out to name and shame their predators. These celebrities were encouraged because an actress had the courage to expose Weinstein – the Czar of Hollywood. The public outcry forced the establishment to take him to task.

As they say, the fish rots from the head down. Change and reformation only takes place  when those holding powerful offices come under public scrutiny. Compare this to our shameful handling of the Dr Shazia Khalid rape incident. Those holding public offices are required to conform to a higher code of ethics than that applicable to ordinary citizens because decisions they take impact lives of millions. Institution building, accountability and enforcement of discipline go hand in hand.

Aneela Chandio (Sukkur)

