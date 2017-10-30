Mon October 30, 2017
Top Story

October 30, 2017

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR. The Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Bandipora on Sunday. The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation in Mir Mohallah in the Hajin area of Bandipora. Earlier, one Indian policeman was killed and two others were injured in an attack in the same area. Demonstrations erupted in Hajin following the killing of the youth.

