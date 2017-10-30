Fazl pays tribute to services of Shorish Kashmiri

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday lauded the services of Agha Shorish Kashmiri, saying he was a poet, author, researcher and journalist who always worked hard and excelled in all these departments.

He said Agha Shorish Kashmiri supported the cause of Muslims at every forum and wrote many books to highlight their plights before the international world, adding “Shorish Kashmiri also termed my father Maulana Mufti Mehmood a darvesh chief minister. My father also led his funeral prayer as he loved him due to his untiring efforts for the Muslim world.”

He said a joint letter sent by the US senators to the Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry regarding alleged discrimination of Ahmadis was actually a tactic to pressurise Pakistan for some obvious reasons.

Speaking at the event held at National Press Club to mark 42nd anniversary of Agha Shorish Kashmiri he said the Pakistani nation got surprised over the letter of the US senators who showed reservations over state of Ahmadis in Pakistan. “It is quite disturbing to see that foreign powers are putting pressure on Pakistan regarding the issue of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (finality of prophethood) and the blasphemy laws. Now the letter by the US senators is part of all these efforts to mount pressure on Pakistan in this respect,” he said.