It is beneath leader’s dignity to accuse, then apologise, says Khursheed

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for offering apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for accusing it of bias as he first criticised institutions and then tendered apology and it was beneath the dignity of a leader.

Imran Khan offered apology because he realised that he was in the wrong, Shah added. Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday, he said that leveling baseless allegations and making speeches was not politics. Shah said he had repeatedly tried to persuade politicians to shun politics of accusations, but to no avail. He added that he asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif again and again to sit together to resolve issues and reminded him that it was parliament that had elected him. He said that he had also Nawaz Sharif to accept the court verdict.

He said, “It is only the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that wants politics to stay in the country.” He said that any clash with institutions was against the sovereignty of the country. “No one has the right to send an elected government packing,” he said. Shah said, “Pakistan is entangled in problems and it is our duty to resolve all the issues the country is facing. Pakistan can only progress in a democratic set-up.” He said that he played a role in strengthening parliament and democracy.