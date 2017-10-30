Missing Kunar deputy governor has no entry record at Torkham

PESHAWAR: The mystery regarding the missing deputy governor of Kunar Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi has deepened as there is no record of his arrival to Pakistan via the Torkham border, a source told The News.

The source said that record of all airports of the country was also checked and there is no mention of the arrival of Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi in Pakistan in the last one week. Senior police officials said they had not yet been contacted by the Afghan authorities about the missing senior official.

Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi went missing in Peshawar after he reportedly reached the city to seek treatment from a doctor for his kidney ailment.

One Habibullah had approached the Peshawar Police to lodge a complaint that his brother was seized by men riding a luxury vehicle having tinted glasses at the Dabgari Garden. Police launched an investigation after receiving the report. On the basis of the statement of Habibullah, who said his brother entered Pakistan via Torkham, the authorities checked the record of arrivals between October 25 and October 28. “However, arrival record of Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi at Torkham was not found," a source said.

The source added that the last entry of Habibullah, too, was on May 5, 2017 at around 9am. Another brother of the missing Afghan official has been residing in a northern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for long. His name is also said to be in the list of Schedule-IV. It is being investigated whether the missing official came through another route or crossed the Pak-Afghan border without showing documents and enrolling his name.

The sources said that Habibullah, who had lodged the complaint, has also switched off his phone since then. "Habibullah was called several times to get further details of the incident but he has switched off his phone. The complainant and all those who can be helpful in this case are not cooperating with the police," the source said.

The source said all the closed-circuit television cameras are being monitored to check as to which kind of car came to the Dabgari Gardens and took away someone. Dabgari Gardens is always crowded, particularly in the evenings, when thousands of patients from all over the province and also Afghanistan visit this locality to consult doctors and for laboratory tests.

The sources said that there should be many witnesses if someone was forcibly seized by armed men from the area at around 9pm and driven away.

According to the sources, Habibullah told the police that his brother arrived in the city via Torkham in a cab and went to Dabgari Gardens in an auto-rickshaw to see a doctor as he was having kidney problem.

A senior official said the complainant did not mention his brother was a deputy governor in Afghanistan. He added that the Peshawar police were also not informed about the visit of any senior Afghan official to the city. According to the media reports, the spokesman for the office of governor in Kunar has confirmed that the deputy governor had gone missing somewhere in Peshawar. The reports said the deputy governor had applied for medical leave.

Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi’s abduction has caused concern in Afghanistan. The Afghan authorities have reportedly asked the Pakistan government to recover the deputy governor.