PML-N name of ideology, public service, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said PML-N is the name of an ideology and public service, which has been selflessly serving the people for the last four years.

Talking to a PML-N delegation here on Sunday, he said: “It is our agenda to bring betterment in the lives of unprivileged people while an independent, prosperous and strong Pakistan is our destination.

“The PML-N has worked with great passion to attain this destination. It is due to the loyal struggles of the PML-N that Pakistan is nearer to her destination. “Dragging Pakistan out of a whirlpool of problems is the greatest achievement of the PML-N.”

The chief minister said PML-N was the party which made Pakistan an atomic power and would also make Pakistan a strong economic power. “We have implemented a balanced development strategy during the last four years and not only focused on the development of urban areas but many development projects were also launched in rural areas.

“Some political opponents tried to halt the voyage of progress by their sit-ins and politics of anarchy, but we continued our projects.” He said those who hindered progress had now been exposed before the public.

“They tried to create a new Pakistan by hollow slogans and claims but did nothing but to spread despair among people who would surely reject their politics of blames and chaos.” He said the general elections 2018 would witness the victory of hard work, honesty and upright public service.

He said shaking hands with those who ruthlessly plundered the public resources in the past and then claiming to bring the change was nothing but a joke. These elements for their vested interests divided the nation at a time when unity was need of the hour.

“Corrupt former rulers pushed the people towards darkness and their undue delay in initiating energy projects made people suffer. “Those leaders exploited the rights of the poor by promoting corruption and nepotism.” He said the PML-N government introduced the policy of standard, merit and transparency and “our development projects are the hallmark of speed, transparency and quality”.

He claimed: “Our worst enemies could not bring proof of corruption of even a single penny in connection with our development projects.” Meanwhile, the CM said Pakistanis, especially the buoyant people of Lahore, welcomed the Sri Lankan cricketers with glee.

He said: “The visit of the Sri Lankan players is a matter of immense pleasure for us as it brought happiness on the faces of our people. “The lively Lahorites maintained their tradition of hospitality by giving a grand welcome to the guests.”

He said the arrival of international players supported the fact that Pakistan was a peaceful and secure country. He claimed the Punjab government ensured the best arrangements for T-20 matches.