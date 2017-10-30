14 Daesh terrorists, 22 Afghan cops killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least 14 terrorists, affiliated with Daesh, were killed in airstrikes in Afghanis-tan, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Also, Taliban insurgents, some wearing night-vision goggles, killed 22 Afghan policemen in separate attacks on checkpoints over the weekend in the latest blow to the country’s beleaguered security forces.

The airstrikes were held in Khogyani area of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, according to Afghan security officials. The officials confirmed that 14 terrorists were killed and many others injured in attacks on three main terrorists hideouts in the area.

On the other side, militants wearing googles launched a pre-dawn assault on a police post in Khan Abad district in Kunduz province on Sunday and killed 13 officers, said provincial police chief Abdul Hamid Hamidi. Only one policeman survived the attack, he told reporters.

The attackers destroyed the checkpoint and stole a Humvee, according to district governor Hayatullah Amiri. On Saturday Taliban fighters killed nine policemen and wounded two others stationed at checkpoints in Ghazni, the capital of the province of the same name, said provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Arif Noori.

Twelve of the militants were killed and four wounded, Noori said. The Taliban claimed the attacks in statements to media. The insurgents have stepped up attacks on security installations as they seek to demoralise police and troops and steal equipment to fuel the insurgency.

The militants have acquired "dozens" of armoured Humvees and pickup trucks in recent years, defence ministry deputy spokesman Mohammad Radmanesh said. Some of those vehicles have been used in suicide attacks on police and military bases with devastating effect.