Woman accused of killing stepdaughter

ABBOTTABAD: A woman allegedly killed her 12-year old step-daughter at Galdhok village in the limits of Bagnother police station in Galyat area and fled the scene. The father of Urooj Bibi told the police that his wife Nazma Bibi had murdered his daughter when he was out of home for some work. He said the step-mother had tied Urooj with a rope and tortured her to death. Later, the body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Abbottabad for autopsy.