CADD committee to probe complaint

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) has notified a three-member Enquiry Committee to probe a complaint by a lady worker of Islamabad Club against a member of Managing Committee Islamabad Club under Protection Against Harassment of Women at Work Place Act 2010.

The CADD committee is headed by Joint Secretary (Admn) of the Division and includes the Deputy Secretary (Admn) and Ms Shaista Azrar, Deputy Director CADD.

The enquiry committee has been given the mandate to look into the allegations of the lady worker against the member managing committee and report its findings to secretary CADD within 30 days.

However, according to Islamabad Club administration, the complaint to CADD is of a club employee whose contract with the club expired on October 21, 2017, and was not extended owing to her unsatisfactory performance.

A statement said that before expiration of her contract, she was accorded an opportunity of a personal hearing by the full committee. It is also to be noted that she had not filed any complaint with the club management till the expiration of her contract and its non-renewal.