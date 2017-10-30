Maj Amir assails those who play politics in Islam’s name

SWABI: Former ISI officer Maj (R) Amir has said that religious institutions, seminaries and personalities have kept the society and the country on track.

He said religious institutions, seminaries and personalities should keep an eye on the elements that are earning them a bad name. Talking to reporters at his residence, he said those who play politics in the name of Islam and Shariat should have the courage to listen to the version of others.

He said that leader of a religio-political party has tasked his surrogates to malign him after he gave his point of view on the issue of Fata merger, Khatam-e-Nabuwat affidavit and fixation of salary for prayer leaders.

He said that the opponents of Fata mergers are those who have acquired power because of Fata. He said these people get millions of rupees monthly by getting appointed tehsildars and political agents of their choice.

He said that 14 Fata journalists and 85 tribal children of an educational institution were killed but nobody knows even their names. He questioned if the fate of Fata is “lashkars” and military operations.