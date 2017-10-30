Foreign intervention in Pakistan has increased: Sherani

QUETTA: Former chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology and MNA Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani has said that foreign intervention in Pakistan has increased. These views were expressed by him here on Sunday.

He said, “No favourable signs can be seen for upcoming elections. On the other hand, the establishment also does not seem to be in favour of elections. It seems as if the future government will be given to technocrats under the supervision of Raheel Sharif.”

He held the US and its allies responsible for creating unrest in the Muslim world. He also warned Pakistanis and urged them to be more responsible and united. Otherwise, he said that evil forces will also attack Pakistan. There will be bloodshed here as well, he added.

The MNA said that he had always played a significant role in making Pakistan more peaceful. He requested the people of Pakistan to stay away from illegal activities and report any illegal activity or group that they come across in their areas, forcing it/them to stop immediately.

Sherani said that it was the responsibility of the state to uphold peace. He added that unfortunately, the state has only partially achieved this goal. Therefore, he said, “In order to maintain peace and stability in our areas, we must play a significant role. We have to protect our own people. There are people amongst us who are not on the right track. We have to control them and their activities too.”

While addressing the gathering, Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly Maulana Abdul Wasay said, “Our leaders have given innumerable sacrifices to bring Islamic beliefs and ideologies in Pakistan. Mufti Mahmood and his friends played a key role in making Islam the official religion of Pakistan and inserting the blasphemy clause in the Constitution. By the grace of God, today Islam is the official religion of Pakistan and there is a proper clause in the Constitution to deal with blasphemy cases.”

Maulana Abdul Wasay said that peace in the Pakhtun region of Balochistan was only possible due to Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani. He declared Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani a precious asset for not only Pakistan, but for the entire Muslim world. He also urged people to get enlightenment from Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani.

He also declared Senator Hafiz Hamdullah a ‘hero’ for Muslims for immediately catching the changes, which were being made in the Khatm-e-Nabuwat law. “Had Hafiz Hamdullah not caught those changes, the repercussions would have been severe.”

While addressing the public gathering, Hafiz Hamdullah said that Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani was a blessing of Allah for us. He said, “Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani has always done politics by avoiding prejudices and provincialism. He has dedicated his entire life for Jamiat. We should seek enlightenment from Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani.”

The public gathering was also addressed by Maulana Muhammad Alam Langu, former senator Dr Muhammad Ismail Buledi, Abdul Shakoor Gaibzai, Shaikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Abdul Aziz, Haji Muhammad Hanif Kakar, former provincial minister Maulana Faizullah, Khwaja Taj Muhammad, poet Musa Kaleem, Qari Ishaq Shah, former provincial minister Ainullah Shams, Qazi Ahmed Khwasti, Haji Sharifullah Humnva and many other leaders.