What stability! Stocks fell by 12,000 points after my ouster: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the stock exchange of Pakistan dropped to very low after he was ousted (by the Supreme Court of Pakistan).

Talking to the media in London, he said his ouster caused instability in the country which brought the stock exchange 10,000-12,000 points down.

To a question by a reporter about stability in the country, Nawaz said what talk of

stability and progress if the elected prime minister of the country is ousted on Iqama, and not Panama.

To the media questions, he said his wife was under treatment in London. He said rumours were making rounds, but we should avoid them. He said the PML-N government brought stability to the country; loadshedding has almost ended. Earlier, people would suffer from outages up to 18 hours day. But we overcame huge problems like loadshedding and terrorism, Nawaz added.

He said the Karachi law and order situation has improved very much, and one could confirm it from the people of Karachi. He said the attacks on journalists Ahmad Noorani and Matiullah Jan should be probed to the core. He condemned attacks on journalists. He said it should be investigated thoroughly who attacked Ahmad Noorani and why. He said when a government becomes weaker, it also weakens the state.

He said no cricket team was ready to visit Pakistan four years ago. But due to efforts of the PML-N government, situation has changed, he added. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif told the media in London that he was there (London) to inquire after his bhabhi (Kulsoom Nawaz). He said elections would be held on time the next year.