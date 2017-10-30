Gulalai’s ex-secretary killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A former personal secretary of Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai was gunned down over a blood feud in the Tarikhel area of the Tajori police station on Sunday.

A police official said that the deceased, Noor Zaman, was in the fields near the Tarikhel village when his rivals came there and opened fire on him. "He died instantly while the attackers escaped," they maintained, saying that police had registered a case against Umar Khan, Shoban, Syed Alam and Awal Khan and began an investigation.

The deceased Noor Zaman got fame when he levelled allegations of corruption and embezzlement against MNA Ayesha Gulalai a couple of months ago. He had alleged that the lawmaker and her father had received kickbacks indevelopment projects.

He had also announced to produce proofs against the MNA to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission to make her accountable. The corruption allegations from the deceased surfaced after Ayesha Gulalai levelled allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of sending her inappropriate text messages. Police said the killers of Noor Zaman belonged to the Dawerkhel tribe of Tajori town and that they had a blood feud with the deceased.