Two attackers from Afghanistan killed in Khyber Agency

LANDIKOTAL: Two attackers were killed and several others sustained injuries when they stormed a centre of the Zakhakhel Amn Lashkar in Darband Kandao area in the Landikotal Tehsil of Khyber Agency, tribal sources said on Sunday.

Dozens of armed men attacked the pro-government peace Lashkar's centre, locally known as Commander Muslim Markaz, on late Saturday night. "Militants from Afghanistan attacked the peace committee centre manned by around 40 volunteers," an official said on condition of anonymity. He said the attack, which continued for hours, was later repulsed by the Zakhakhel Amn Lashkar volunteers.

The sources said that both sides used light and automatic weapons against each other in the fighting. According to sources in the peace committee, two militants were killed in the gunbattle and several others sustained injuries. They said the attackers left behind two bodies and fled back to Afghanistan.

They added that the attackers wanted to take control of the Zakhakhel committee centre situated on the border with Afghanistan. Two peace committee members identified as Turab Khan Afridi and Kuwait Wali Afridi were injured in the clash. The injured were shifted to a nearby healthcare facility, the sources said. After several hours of fighting, the Zakhakhel peace committee deployed more fighters in the surrounding areas to strengthen their position.