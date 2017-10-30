PML-N leadership gathers in London

JEDDAH: In a series of change of plans, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London from Jeddah on Sunday, where he would meet senior members of his party, reported Geo News.

The former prime minister, who was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, was expected to return to Pakistan, but he left for London instead. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also reached London on Sunday evening, sources said. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif reached Jeddah on Sunday evening, from where he would leave for London.

It was learnt that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and some members of the federal cabinet would also be a part of the PML-N entourage gathering in London. The Punjab CM will first hold some important meetings in Qatar, from where he would reach London to join the rest of the party leaders.

The sources said that Shahbaz Sharif might stay in London for three to four days. The party gathering is likely to discuss the current political scenario of the country. According to sources, the former premier will arrive in Pakistan in the beginning of November.

Earlier, according to Nawaz’s son Hassan, the former prime minister was to return to Pakistan on Wednesday (Oct 25) after a brief stay in Saudi Arabia. Nawaz had been in London to spend time with his wife since October 5 until October 23, when he left for Jeddah.

On Oct 26, the Accountability Court hearing corruption references against the Sharif family issued bailable warrant for the former premier Sharif in two references. The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties and over a dozen offshore companies owned by the family. The hearing was then adjourned till November 3, with the last chance for the former premier to ensure his presence in the court.