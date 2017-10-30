tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Muhammad Anis, son of Razi Gul, has been missing from Mohallah Palangzai, Matta Mughulkhel village of Shabqadar Tehsil of Charsadda district since August 9 last.
A statement from the family requested all those having any information about the missing child to contact cell no 0347 952 2936 or inform the nearby police station.
