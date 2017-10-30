3-day anti polio vaccination campaign starts in Fata today

PESHAWAR: The three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign is starting in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) from today.

According to a press release, the campaign will be carried out under the supervision of agency surgeons and security will be provided by political agents, commissioners and armed forces.

The anti-polio vaccination campaign will continue from October 30 to November 1, followed by catch-up of missed children.

Total of 10,34,660 children below the age of 5 years will be vaccinated by 4,317 teams: comprising 3,931 mobile, 290 fixed and 96 transit teams.

Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Fata Deputy Coordinator Yousaf Rahim said the campaign should aim at vaccinating persistently missed children. He said that children with mobile and polio high risk population would specially be focused.

The official said that Fata had achieved major milestones towards polio eradication during past couple of years but this success was needed to be improved through bringing more quality to anti-polio campaigns and meeting every target of National Emergency Action Plan.

According to statistics, Fata has been the only region that achieved 2016-2017 National Emergency Action Plan target of 95 percent in at least three anti-polio campaigns (coverage for February, April and May 2017 was 96 percent 95 percent and 97 percent respectively).

Fata completed one year without any polio case on July 27th, 2017. Last polio case in Fata emerged on July 27th, last year. Not a single case has been reported from Fata so far this year whereas in 2016 (last year) only two polio cases were reported from the region.