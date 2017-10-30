Muqam says PTI’s vote-bank decreased in NA-4 despite win

PESHAWAR: Advisor to prime minister and provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vote-bank decreased in the by-election on NA-4 despite the use of the government machinery and alliance with Tahirul Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Nazriati and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

Talking to party leaders and workers from NA-4 here on Sunday, he said Chief Minister Pervez Khattak should step down by accepting his failure to keep the party’s vote-bank intact.

Praising the party workers from the constituency, he said they worked hard and kept the party position intact despite the fact five Provincial Assembly Members (MPAs) and district nazim used all official means to influence the polls.

“It was actually PTI’s seat but its votes decreased by 8,000, which shows the party has been losing the trust of electorate,” he said, adding that NA-4 had never been a PML-N constituency even then it improved its vote-bank.

He said that PTI and Pervez Khattak broke all records of rigging but in the 2018 general election they would face a crushing defeat.

Amir Muqam said the PML-N would continue development work in the constituency and would not leave the people at the mercy of the PTI.