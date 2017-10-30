Mon October 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Muqam says PTI’s vote-bank decreased in NA-4 despite win

Muqam says PTI’s vote-bank decreased in NA-4 despite win

PESHAWAR: Advisor to prime minister and provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vote-bank decreased in the by-election on NA-4 despite the use of the government machinery and alliance with Tahirul Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Nazriati and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

Talking to party leaders and workers from NA-4 here on Sunday, he said Chief Minister Pervez Khattak should step down by accepting his failure to keep the party’s vote-bank intact.

Praising the party workers from the constituency, he said they worked hard and kept the party position intact despite the fact five Provincial Assembly Members (MPAs) and district nazim used all official means to influence the polls.

“It was actually PTI’s seat but its votes decreased by 8,000, which shows the party has been losing the trust of electorate,” he said, adding that NA-4 had never been a PML-N constituency even then it improved its vote-bank.

He said that PTI and Pervez Khattak broke all records of rigging but in the 2018 general election they would face a crushing defeat.

Amir Muqam said the PML-N would continue development work in the constituency and would not leave the people at the mercy of the PTI.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement