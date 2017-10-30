Mon October 30, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2017

Distinction

PESHAWAR: Huda Munawwar of IMSciences has won distinction by securing 3.75 out of 4.00 GPA (Grade Point Average) in the MS examination.

She had stood first in the BS examination as well and was awarded cash prize by the University of Peshawar.

The excelling student attributed her success to her hard work, guidance of the teachers and prayers of her parents. Huda Munawwar intends to pursue PhD in future.

