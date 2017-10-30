tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Huda Munawwar of IMSciences has won distinction by securing 3.75 out of 4.00 GPA (Grade Point Average) in the MS examination.
She had stood first in the BS examination as well and was awarded cash prize by the University of Peshawar.
The excelling student attributed her success to her hard work, guidance of the teachers and prayers of her parents. Huda Munawwar intends to pursue PhD in future.
PESHAWAR: Huda Munawwar of IMSciences has won distinction by securing 3.75 out of 4.00 GPA (Grade Point Average) in the MS examination.
She had stood first in the BS examination as well and was awarded cash prize by the University of Peshawar.
The excelling student attributed her success to her hard work, guidance of the teachers and prayers of her parents. Huda Munawwar intends to pursue PhD in future.
Comments