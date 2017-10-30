Construction of national park, other facilities approved

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has approved construction of a National Park spreading over an area of 1800 kanals land in Kheshgi area of Nowshera district.

He also approved health and education projects in Saidu Sharif, Swat and establishment of commercial aircraft maintenance college for the youth of the province.

The chief minister said the government was paying attention to healthcare and education of the underprivileged segment of society.

“Our policies are poor-friendly, unlike the previous governments, which deprived people of their rights due to wrong policies. Now everything is altogether changed, the rich and poor will get equal opportunities of progress and development without any discrimination,” he said while presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Member Provincial Assembly Idrees Khan, head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, ex-chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Tahir Rafique Butt, CM’s principal advisor on technical training and aviation Air Commodore Muhammad Amin, administrative secretaries of respective departments, and additional deputy commissioner, Nowshera were present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed various schemes to be completed by the provincial government, in collaboration with the PAF.

The meeting approved the National Park at Kheshgi. It also approved a hospital near Saidu Sharif, welfare projects of schools and colleges and a meat processing training centre.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the government was working on developmental and welfare projects simultaneously.

He added the government was establishing professional and vocational training centres to provide educational facilities to the poor.

Pervez Khattak said that merit and transparency was the hallmark of the KP government.

“We have established autonomous boards, authorities and companies, enabling them to take right decisions,” he added.

He said the government had depoliticised all institutions.

“Our main focus is the betterment of common man and its positive impact was trickled down to the grassroots,” he said.

The meeting also approved 3km road to connect general public to the welfare scheme undertaken in collaboration with PAF Welfare Trust, comprising of public school for girls, public school for boys, hospital, dialysis centre, eye care and vocational training centre near Misri Banda.