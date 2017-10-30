Mon October 30, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2017

FIA arrests agent for human trafficking

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mardan chapter Monday arrested an Afghan national Mohibullah while he was dealing with some people to illegally send them abroad through land route.

According to sources in FIA, Mohibullah was a notorious land route agent and the agency had received numerous complaints against him.

The latest complaint was reported by one Naik Muhammad, whose son, Azizullah, nephew, Nasir Khan and son-in-law, Said Wali had been sent through land route by the accused, Mohibullah, to Turkey via Iran through land route. 

The three were detained there in Turkey by the cartel and demanded extra money for their release through the agent Mohibullah, the FIA official said. The FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa director directed the Station Head Officer FIA Mardan Syed Fazal Akbar to ensure early arrest of the accused.

A team comprising of Inspector Syed Fazal Akbar, Inspector Gul Rahman, Assistant Sub-Inspector Athar, Ibrar and Nisar conducted a raid and arrested the accused Mohibullah red-handed, while he was dealing with complainant, the official said. A first information report was registered against the accused and investigation launched.

