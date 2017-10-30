Mon October 30, 2017
Peshawar

Bureau report
October 30, 2017

Pakistani doctor honoured in US

PESHAWAR: An American doctor of Pakistani origin has been elected chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the American College of Physicians.

Prof Dr Umar Atique belongs to Peshawar and has done his MBBS from the Khyber Medical College.

He would serve as chair-elect from April 2018 to April 2019 and take office as Chair for 2019-2020.

Dr Umar Atique has done his specialisation in the treatment of cancer and is serving at the American College of Physicians. The members of the Pakistani community living in the US have expressed pleasure at the development. 

