Research conference in IoBM concludes

KARACHI: The College of Computer Science and Information Systems (CCSIS) of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) organised 11th International Conference on Mathematics, Actuarial, Computer Science and Statistics (MACS11). The theme of the conference was ‘Computational Intelligence’.

MACS11 invited scientists, industry experts, researchers, academicians and research students to present their ideas, insights and initiatives through research papers pertaining to the field of mathematics, computer science, actuarial sciences and statistics.

For this conference, computational intelligence was not limited to contemporary trends and issues in computer science, management science and media science. However, the conference provided opportunities for researchers and participants to bring and exchange new ideas, innovative practices, unique solutions and experiences, fostering business and research relations.