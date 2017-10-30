Weather to remain hot, smoggy

LAHORE: The weather remained hot and smoggy in the city on Sunday while the Met office predicted similar weather condition for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while shallow foggy/misty weather conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

They said no rainfall was recorded in the country. The Met officials added that Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dipped to -02°C while in Lahore maximum temperature came down to 28°C, minimum was 15.5°C and humidity level was 45 per cent.