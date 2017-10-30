Sindh Police arrest absconder Wali Rahman

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police has arrested notorious absconder Wali Rahman and his two associates from Lahore with the help of a secret agency.

Wali Rahman, allegedly head of a highly dangerous gang comprising educated persons, was arrested in kidnapping for ransom case of a Sindh government officer. The case against him and his aides was registered at Karachi’s Ferrier Police Station in May this year.

The government officer who remained the university fellow of Rahman stated in the FIR that he had lent some money to Rahman and when he demanded it back Rahman kidnapped him and freed him after getting ransom.

Police raided the house of Rahman and arrested his main associate, who disclosed that Rahman allegedly headed a gang engaged in fraud, blackmail, cheating and kidnapping of citizens.

The matter was referred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), a special unit of Sindh police, to deal with cases of kidnapping for ransom, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to bust the gang and arrest the remaining accused, including Rahman.

According to well-placed sources in the Sindh police, Wali Rahman is a qualified electrical engineer and former Sindh government officer. He was allegedly involved in many cases of fraud, blackmail, cheating, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and sexual assaults.