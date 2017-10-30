IHC notice to defence secretary in case of PAF officer’s mysterious death

ISLAMABAD: Widow of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer, late Group Captain Rizwan Attique, has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking an inquiry into the mysterious death of her husband who was found dead in a room at the PAF headquarters, Islamabad.

According to the petitioner Tanzela Khan, her husband died in the custody of intelligence agency officials and she has prayed to the IHC to form a JIT comprising higher officials of different intelligence agencies to probe this death.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC on Thursday October 26 issued notices to secretary defence, Islamabad Police and MS PIMS seeking their replies in a fortnight.

The petitioner through her counsel Inam-ul-Rahiem and Rana Abdul Qayyum, advocates, has nominated the Federation of Pakistan through secretary Ministry of Defence, chief and deputy chief of air staff, DG Air Intelligence, Air Commodore Amir Rasheed, Medical Superintendent (MS) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Superintendent of Police, Saddar Circle, Islamabad, and SHO Shalimar police station as respondents.

The petitioner alleged that her husband was tortured to death by the state's secret agencies who were trying to obtain her husband's statement against retired Air Marshal Suleman. According to the petition, the first shocking incident took place on May 3, 2017 when the husband to the petitioner did not come home after office hours and his mobile phone also remained off.

The petitioner then contacted all concerned PAF officials but no information was received. The same day at about 8pm she received a phone call from an unknown number where her husband was on the other side of the phone. He told that he would return home shortly and the phone was disconnected. At 10pm, she received another call from her husband and he told that he is at doctor's clinic and would return shortly but never returned. On May 7, the petitioner's husband returned home and told her that he was abducted by the officials of Air Intelligence who physically and mentally tortured him. He also told that the intelligence officials forcibly tried to obtain his statement against retired Air Marshal Suleman who was ex-deputy chief of air staff engineering. The petitioner's husband told her that he has been threatened with life and seizure of all service benefits if he did not agree to give the statement.

According to the petitioner, her husband also received a phone call from Flight Lieutenant Abdullah of Air Intelligence who advised him to tell everybody that he was kidnapped by Taliban. That on June 23 the petitioner's husband was once again taken into custody and shifted to an unknown location without any information. The petitioner then filed a complaint with Shalimar police station. That day her husband returned at 1:00am. That on July 6, 2017 the petitioner's husband was in uniform and going to attend a meeting when Squadron Leader Hassan Bugti came to her house posing himself as Lieutenant Colonel Qaiser from Rawalpindi and threatened her husband with life and life of his children as well. The petitioner once again informed the Shalimar police station. After that her husband was detained and then on July 10 she was informed that her husband has died. She added that the accounts of her husband were also frozen and she and her children were made to live from hand to mouth. That thereafter intelligence officials started harassing her and she had to leave for Canada.

The petitioner has prayed to the court to form a joint investigation team (JIT) comprising senior officials of Islamabad Police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Air Intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) to probe the death of her husband. The SHO Shalimar may be directed to register an FIR and proceed in accordance with law, deputy chief of air staff may be directed to provide personal belongings of her husband, including cheque books, personal files and other related documents, MS PIMS may be directed to provide certified copies of postmortem, histopathological toxicology reports and respondents may also be directed to stop harassing the petitioner and her family.