219 arrested by Punjab Police in provincewide search operation

LAHORE: Punjab police checked the credentials of 5,003 persons during combing and search

operations across the province on Sunday and arrested 219 persons on different charges, including incomplete identification papers.

About 838 people were checked and nine suspects arrested in Lahore, 378 were checked and 11 arrested in Sheikhupura region, 77 were checked and eight arrested in Gujranwala region, 610 were checked and 93 arrested in Rawalpindi region, 475 were checked and 13 arrested in Sargodha region, 981 were checked and 38 rounded up in Faisalabad

region, 460 were checked and 23 rounded up in Multan region, 191 were checked and 11 arrested in Sahiwal region, 135 were checked and six arrested in DG Khan and 858 people were checked and seven suspects were arrested in Bahawalpur region.