QWP’s foundation day marked: Sherpao asks US to revisit policy for region

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao said on Sunday the rising wave of terrorism in Pakistan and Afghanistan had put the regional stability at stake.

He was speaking at the 5th foundation day of the party here on the Dilazak Road. The QWP chief said the growing incidents of extremism in the region were detrimental to the progress and stability in the region.

"Extended cooperation and cordial relations between the two neighbours will help address the issue of terrorism," he said, adding issues could be addressed through mutual cooperation and talks.

Aftab Sherpao was critical of the US policy on the region and said Pakistan had not been taken on board while formulating this policy. He believed the new US policy would affect the balance of power and may lead to instability.

The QWP chief asked the US to revisit its policy, remove flaws and evolve an Afghan policy after taking input from Pakistan. Aftab Sherpao resented the delaying tactics being employed for the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He feared putting the issue on the backburner would increase the growing sense of deprivation among the tribal people. The QWP chief said the people of Fata had rendered enormous sacrifices for Pakistan but these sacrifices had been ignored and they were kept deprived of rights.

He said the Fata-KP merger had remained a demand of the QWP from the day one, adding his party stood by the tribal people on the issue, and would strive hard for an early merger. Aftab Sherpao said the QWP believed in the rule of law and democratic process. He said an independent and strong Parliament could resolve all problems, adding the Parliament should to play its due role. He stressed that tussle among the state institutions would undermine the system.

The QWP chief said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed to deliver. He said the ruling party in KP talked of making a new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it could not bring about any change.

Aftab Sherpao said the wrong economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government had hit hard the province. He said that unemployment had increased and the provincial government had failed to introduce reforms in education and health sectors. He criticised the provincial government for failing to project the provincial government case in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Sherpao, General Secretary Hashim Khan Babar, provincial General Secretary Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli and other party leaders also spoke on the occasion.