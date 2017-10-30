Klopp in dreamland over title claim, says Guardiola

WEST BROMWICH, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola believes it is totally unrealistic to believe Jurgen Klopp’s claim that Manchester City will have the title won in January despite their 3-2 victory at West Bromwich Albion.

But he is convinced his team have learned from last season and can bridge the gap after the Spaniard’s side maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

No team has failed to win the title with 28 points from their first 10 games after City extended their club record run to 13 consecutive wins in all competitions and eight in a row in the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Klopp has suggested City can have the title wrapped up in January but City manager Guardiola shot that talk down.“Have you ever known a team win the title in January? Me neither. No. Totally unrealistic? Definitely,” he said.

“You cannot win all of the time for five or six months — that is unrealistic, that is not football at the highest level.”City finished third, 15 points adrift of champions Chelsea last season, but Guardiola has seen improvements since that could make the difference.

“It is important when you don’t play at the highest level, you are still able to win,” he said.“That is the big difference this season, because last season when we were not playing well, there was no chance to win. Until now that hasn’t happened.”“Our mood is good. We believe we’re going to score goals and that we’re going to concede few.”