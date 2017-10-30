Hameed in quarters of FITZ Club ITF Seniors Championship

KARACHI: Seasoned Pakistani tennis player Hameed-ul-Haq reached the quarter-finals of Bohemia REI and FITZ Club ITF Seniors Championship in Thailand on Sunday.

In the 55 singles category, Hameed defeated Timothy Wells of Australia 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and stunned seventh seed Laurence Harding of Great Britain 6-2, 6-1 in the second. He faces Jiri Cermak in the quarter-finals of this grade-2 championship.

Hameed got Davis Cup Commitment Award from International Tennis Federation (ITF) earlier this year.

ITF presents the award to players who have shown long-standing dedication to representing their country in this competition. So far, 339 players in the world have received the award. Hameed is the third Pakistani to receive the prestigious award.

Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan were the first two. Hameed, who is also the recipient of the Presidential Pride of Performance Award, represented Pakistan in Davis Cup ties for 13 years in a row. He has also served as the non-playing captain and coach of the national Davis Cup team on more than seven occasions.