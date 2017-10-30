Mon October 30, 2017
AFP
October 30, 2017

Dovizioso wins in Malaysia to extend title fight

SEPANG, Malaysia: Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso won a dramatic and damp Malaysian MotoGP grand prix on Sunday to keep his world title hopes afloat after championship leader Marc Marquez of Spain finished fourth.

"Yes, I am happy to keep my championship challenge alive," he said at the trackside. The Italian adopted a cool strategy and worked hard to stay in the front pack as a downpour just before the start left standing water on much of the Sepang circuit.

Dovizioso, who now has six wins this season, quickly defused speculation that teammate Jorge Lorenzo had been under orders to let him through at turn 15 when the Spaniard was in the lead.

“He lost the front. I (also) lost the front many times,” the Italian said.Dovizioso who started on the front row, crossed the line in 44 minutes 51.497 seconds. Lorenzo was 0.743 seconds slower while Frenchman Johann Zarco was third at 45:01.236.Lorenzo said he pushed hard for victory but lost his grip in lap 15 when he tried to break. —

