Man City surge on, Chelsea eke out win at Bournemouth

LONDON: Manchester City maintained their charge towards the title with a 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion, while Eden Hazard’s strike proved enough for Chelsea to eke out a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling moved the leaders on to 28 points - equalling the best return after 10 matches of a Premier League season - as irresistible City took their campaign’s tally of league goals to 35.

Eden Hazard’s 51st minute goal earned Chelsea a 1-0 win in the late game at Bournemouth to maintain their fourth spot.

Arsene Wenger celebrated a successful 800th Premier League match in charge as Arsenal fought from one down to beat Swansea City 2-1 with second-half goals from Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey.

Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp got the better of his best friend, Huddersfield boss David Wagner, in a 3-0 win at Anfield where second-half strikes from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum pushed the Reds to sixth on 16 points.

Watford’s giddy ascent, though, was checked with a 1-0 home defeat by struggling Stoke City - Darren Fletcher hit the target in the 16th minute - that dropped them to seventh on 15.

At the other end of the table, Crystal Palace escaped with an astonishing 2-2 draw with West Ham United, coming back from two down and earning a draw in the seventh minute of stoppage time through Wilfried Zaha.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City continue to look unstoppable at domestic level, having opened up in brilliant fashion with Sane scoring his sixth goal in seven league games after 10 minutes.Though Jay Rodriguez equalised quickly, City were in complete control once Fernandinho’s deflected effort put them ahead after 15 minutes.