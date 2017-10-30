Peshawar, Lahore Blues register crucial victories

KARACHI: Peshawar and Lahore Blues recorded wins and kept alive their qualifying chances for the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 on Sunday.

Peshawar crushed Islamabad by an innings and 10 runs to take their points to 28 as Lahore Blues overwhelmed Faisalabad by ten wickets to stretch their tally to 25.Peshawar will now meet Faisalabad in their last round outing at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, while Lahore Blues will face Islamabad at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The last round will begin from November 2.

In Pool A outing at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad, after having conceded a 289-run lead, Islamabad resumed their second innings at 27 without loss and were bowled out for 279 in 75.3 overs. Faizan Riaz top-scored with 86, which came off 111 balls and had 12 fours. He added 71 runs for the seventh wicket partnership with Shehzad Azam, who belted unbeaten run-a-ball 44 which had seven fours and one six. Nasir Ahmed and Test pacer Imran Khan Senior got three wickets each. The result left Islamabad at 12 points. Islamabad posted 165 in their first innings. In reply, Peshawar staged 454.

In other vital clash of the same group at Abbottabad Stadium, Lahore Blues overcame Faisalabad to record their third win. After conceding a 188-run lead Faisalabad were folded for 188 in their second innings. And Lahore Blues then chased the one run target off the first ball of their second innings to complete a fantastic triumph.

Hasan Mehmood (48) and Iftikhar Ahmed (33) offered some resistance with the bat for Faisalabad.Saif-ur-Rehman (4-54) and Aizaz Cheema (3-31) bowled well. Cheema finished the game with 9-115, while Saif ended with 8-111.Faisalabad had scored 184 in their first innings. In response, Lahore Blues had accumulated 372.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) romped to their fifth win from six outings when they whipped National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by 206 runs to leave them tottering at just 12 points.

NBP and Pakistan Television, also having 12 points, are in relegation zone and one of them will have to demote to the second-tier cricket. Their fate will be decided after the last round meetings.

The victory took SNGPL to 45 points at Pool A summit.Chasing 380, NBP were skittled out for 173 with Ramiz Aziz and Kamran Ghulam scoring 29 runs each.

Fast bowler Azizullah (6-27) bowled lethally. Earlier, after gaining a 144-run lead SNGPL resumed their second innings at 141-6 and were bowled out for 235. Test cricketer Asad Shafiq slammed unbeaten 79. The solid right-handed batsman hit 12 fours in his unfinished 121-ball innings.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif got 6-70, for excellent match figures of 10-103.At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, after securing 56 runs lead, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) reached 222-2 in their second innings against defending champions WAPDA. Awais Zia smashed 92 off 95 balls.

He added 145 runs for the second wicket with Test opener Sami Aslam who was batting on 82.In response to SSGC’s 270, WAPDA began their first innings at 160-6 and were all out for 214. Ahmed Jamal got 3-55.

In Pool B clash here at National Stadium, FATA set 254-run target for Karachi Whites who were 59-2 in their second innings at stumps.

After having gained a 14-run lead FATA perished for 239 in their second innings.Mohammad Naeem (65) and Asif Afridi (65) did well with the bat. Spinner Faraz Ali (4-27) and Abdullah Muqaddam (4-80) were the most impressive of the hosts’ bowlers. Muqaddam finished with solid figures of 7-149.

At KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, KRL broke UBL’s undefeated spree to keep alive when they upstaged the bankers by 27 runs.

UBL perished for only 70 in their second innings while chasing 98. Yasir Ali and Sadaf Hussain got three wickets each. After gaining a 12-run lead, KRL were folded for 85 in their second innings. Test pacer Ehsan Adil claimed 4-19, for 7-51 match-tally. KRL scored 197 in their first innings. UBL, in response, made 185.

Rawalpindi, were on the brink of a certain defeat as they were reeling at 186-8 in their second innings while chasing 285 against Lahore Whites at Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

At Multan Stadium, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) recorded their fifth victory when they overpowered PTV by seven wickets. After having conceded a 140-lead PTV made 184 all out in their second innings to set a 45-run target for HBL who raced to it in the 16th over for the loss of three wickets.