SA beat Pakistan in HK final

KARACHI: Pakistan lost the Hong Kong World Sixes final against South Africa at Kowloon on Sunday.

South Africa achieved the 124 runs target off the last ball of the last over as Swanepoel hit Sohail Khan for four. Swanepoel scored 38 off nine balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. SJ Erwee scored 39 off 15 balls.

Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanvir and Sohail Khan got one wicket each. Pakistan had scored 123 for six with Hammad Azam scoring 42 off 12 balls, striking five fours and three sixes. Sohail Khan amassed 46 off 14 balls, with three fours and five sixes.

Earlier, in the second semi-final, Pakistan had thrashed Australia by 35 runs. Batting first, Pakistan hammered 115 for two in five overs. Hammad Azam scored 36 off nine deliveries with five sixes. Sohail Tanvir struck 32.

Pakistan restricted Australia to just 80 for three. Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan and Hammad Azam took one wicket each. Before that, Pakistan had defeated Marylebone Cricket Club by 17 runs.