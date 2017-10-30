Root says England ready for Aussie sledging war

PERTH: England are steeled for a sledging war in the Ashes series with suspended Ben Stokes the expected focus of Australia’s barbs, captain Joe Root said on the team’s arrival in Perth on Sunday.

Stokes, the vice-captain, is not among the touring party. He remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September. The England and Wales Cricket Board has not yet ruled the 26-year-old Stokes, who has a broken finger, out of the series which starts with the first Test in Brisbane on November 23.

Root, who made it clear before departure that they must be prepared for Stokes’s possible absence for the entire five-Test series, said his team were ready to deal with any heat that comes their way. “Potentially they might (sledge us about Stokes),” Root told reporters.

“But Ashes cricket — there’s always an edge of psychological banter.“Once you’ve played in a few, you sort of know what to expect and you know how it goes leading up to the games.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of banter flying around on and off the field.“That’s something you’ve got to cherish and relish and be able to look back on at the end of your career and say, ‘I gave it my best shot, and I enjoyed it’.”Former captains Steve Waugh and Ian Chappell have said England can’t retain the Ashes without the influential Stokes.