Kashmiri delegation visits TNFJ HQ

Islamabad :The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the international organisations have forgotten the promises made to Kashmiris to carrying out the right of self-determination, says a press release.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh Jafaria, Azad Kashmir Council that called on him. The delegation was led by Syed Sajid Hussain Kazmi.

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and it is incomplete without it. He said Pakistani people are firm to continue moral, political and diplomatic support of their Kashmiri brethren. He said the world should keep in mind that the oppression and brutality cannot prolong and it is the responsibility of the world organization to raise the voice in favour of the oppressed wherever the right of independence is being encroached upon.