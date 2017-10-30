Pashtun musical night

Islamabad :Balochistan’s Pashtun musical night enthralled audience here at Open Air Theatre of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa). The cultural show was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar was the chief guest on the occasion. Senator Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel was also present on the occasion. Renowned artists including Zarsanga, Wahid Achakzai and Hamayun Kakar performed in the musical show and got a big applause from the jam packed Open Air theatre.