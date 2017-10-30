RIS organises student council oath-taking ceremony

Islamabad :Roots International Schools (RIS) held an oath-taking ceremony of Student Council 2017-18, at Richmond Campus, Rawalpindi in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularise student body and become responsible citizens, says a press release.

RIS students vowed under oath that they will be dynamic and responsible members of the Student Executive Council and will abide by the rules and regulations made by the school to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan graced the occasion as chief guest at the ceremony. Discipline is at the heart of every school activity. To maintain discipline, students are selected to assist the management. To inculcate a sense of discipline and responsibility, the oath taking ceremony was held in Roots International Schools. The programme started with the recitation of the verses from the Quran and was followed by an address of the Principal of Richmond Campus, Sobia Aleem.

The principal, chief guest, CEO RIS and the Executive Director RIS presented the sashes to the Junior Student Council and High School Student Council which they received with immense pride and diligence.

CEO - Roots International Schools, Walid Mushtaq accentuated on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan. The dynamic and energetic branch heads stated that children are the challenge and inspiration of today. They are the hope; protectors and champions of the future. Only parents and teachers can pass a legacy that destines what the world of tomorrow will be.

RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan addressed the audience and stated: “Students' council is a repository for training leaders of the future. Bodies like students' councils provide an opportunity to the young students to serve their peers with ingenuity and distinction. In shape of such councils in institutions, the students understand true essence of democracy besides its use just as a slogan, as all of student activities are managed by the students under the supervision of teachers that provide them with immense confidence and independence.”

The chief guest extended his appreciation towards Walid Mushtaq for inviting him and said that he is delighted to be a part of such an esteemed occasion. “Your confident faces with a gleam of hope have in fact given me a ray of hope that no matter what future in stores for us surely this youth will together overcome all the calamities and Armageddon”, said Mr. Zahid.

In the end the chief guest, CEO RIS and Executive Director Roots International Schools congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and dexterity.