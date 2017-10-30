Smoggy forecast

The weather remained hot and smoggy in the city on Sunday while the Met office predicted similar weather condition for the next 24 hours. The Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while shallow foggy/misty weather conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. They said no rainfall was recorded in the country. —Correspondent