LGU holds first convocation

LAHORE :Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that future of the country is linked to the youth while the youth's progress is linked to education.

He expressed these views while addressing the first convocation of Lahore Garrison University (LGU) on Sunday. Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Amir Riaz, Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani, LGU Vice-Chancellor Maj Gen (Retd) Obaid Bin Zakria, teachers and a large number of students and their parents attended the convocation.

The Punjab governor said Pakistan was fighting the longest battle against terrorism in the history and that was not just for the country but for the world. He paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, including martyrs of APS, Peshawar.

The LGU VC presented a progress report about the university while Lt-Gen Amir Riaz also spoke on the occasion. Later, the governor distributed degrees and medals among the students.